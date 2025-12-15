Next generation medical image interpretation with MedGemma 1.5 and medical speech to text with MedASR

Today, we’re building on that momentum by releasing MedGemma 1.5 4B and launching the MedGemma Impact Challenge hackathon on Kaggle. Guided by direct feedback from the community, this model update enables developers to more effectively adapt MedGemma for applications that involve several medical imaging modalities:

High-dimensional medical imaging: Computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and histopathology

Computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and histopathology Longitudinal medical imaging: Chest X-ray time series review

Chest X-ray time series review Anatomical localization: Localization of anatomical features in chest X-rays

Localization of anatomical features in chest X-rays Medical document understanding: Extracting structured data from medical lab reports

MedGemma 1.5 4B also improves accuracy on core capabilities for text, medical records and 2D images over MedGemma 1 4B. We are publishing the updated 4B model size today to provide an ideal compute-efficient starting point for developers that is small enough to run offline, and developers can continue to use our MedGemma 1 27B parameter model for more complex text-based applications. Full details of the MedGemma 1.5 4B model and performance benchmarks appear in the MedGemma 1.5 model card.

We also recently released MedASR (on Hugging Face and Vertex AI), a new open automated speech recognition (ASR) model that was fine-tuned for medical dictation. The initial release of MedASR enables developers to convert medical speech to text and seamlessly pairs with MedGemma for advanced reasoning tasks.

MedGemma 1.5, MedASR and all other HAI-DEF models, like the MedSigLIP image encoder, remain free for research and commercial use and can be downloaded from Hugging Face or trained and adapted into scalable applications in the cloud on Vertex AI.